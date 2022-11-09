StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Medical to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ RMTI opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Rockwell Medical has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63.

Rockwell Medical ( NASDAQ:RMTI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $18.68 million for the quarter. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 43.33% and a negative return on equity of 395.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Medical will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rockwell Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Rockwell Medical worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

