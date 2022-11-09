StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Security National Financial Trading Up 0.3 %
SNFCA stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average is $7.81. The stock has a market cap of $151.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.72. Security National Financial has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $9.96.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $95.57 million during the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 9.66%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Security National Financial
About Security National Financial
Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.
Featured Stories
