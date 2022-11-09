StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Security National Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

SNFCA stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average is $7.81. The stock has a market cap of $151.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.72. Security National Financial has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $9.96.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $95.57 million during the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 9.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Security National Financial

About Security National Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Security National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Security National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Security National Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Security National Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Security National Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.56% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

Featured Stories

