StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Yiren Digital Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:YRD opened at $0.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.16 million, a P/E ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.23. Yiren Digital has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39.
Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $160.21 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yiren Digital
Yiren Digital Company Profile
Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loans, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yiren Digital (YRD)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.