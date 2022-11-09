StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YRD opened at $0.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.16 million, a P/E ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.23. Yiren Digital has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $160.21 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yiren Digital stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Yiren Digital Ltd. ( NYSE:YRD Get Rating ) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yiren Digital were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loans, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

