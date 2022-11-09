StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Performance

Shares of MHH opened at $12.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.75. Mastech Digital has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $21.83.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $63.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 million. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 4.53%. Research analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

