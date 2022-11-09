StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2022

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWKGet Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of NetSol Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

NetSol Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

NetSol Technologies stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $5.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $35.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 0.74.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.54 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 1.49%.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.