StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of NetSol Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.
NetSol Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %
NetSol Technologies stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $5.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $35.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 0.74.
NetSol Technologies Company Profile
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
