StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

NASDAQ OVBC opened at $26.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $32.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.27. The firm has a market cap of $127.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.19.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

About Ohio Valley Banc

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,855,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

