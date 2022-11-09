StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance
NASDAQ OVBC opened at $26.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $32.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.27. The firm has a market cap of $127.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.19.
Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is currently 33.07%.
About Ohio Valley Banc
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
