StockNews.com Upgrades Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

WTRG has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America cut shares of Essential Utilities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.83.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $44.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.11 and its 200-day moving average is $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. Essential Utilities has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Utilities

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in Essential Utilities by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 35,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 25,890 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Essential Utilities by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 594,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.