Streakk Reaches One Day Volume of $705,096.00 (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Streakk has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and approximately $705,096.00 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Streakk has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One Streakk token can currently be bought for about $297.45 or 0.01733498 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Streakk alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.45 or 0.00535864 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,815.48 or 0.27912268 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Streakk Token Profile

Streakk launched on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 278.41864881 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $650,560.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streakk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streakk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.