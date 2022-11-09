Streakk (STKK) Price Down 23.4% This Week

Streakk (STKK) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 8th. Streakk has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and approximately $644,490.00 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streakk token can currently be bought for approximately $278.45 or 0.01518678 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Streakk has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streakk Token Profile

Streakk’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 280.446229 USD and is down -10.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $622,441.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

