Strike Hits Market Capitalization of $42.78 Million (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. One Strike token can currently be purchased for about $12.47 or 0.00070350 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Strike has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. Strike has a total market cap of $42.78 million and approximately $5.59 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.84 or 0.00546540 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,044.45 or 0.28468377 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s launch date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,431,802 tokens. The official website for Strike is strike.org. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Strike

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

