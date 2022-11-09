Strike Trading Down 20.5% Over Last 7 Days (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar. Strike has a market capitalization of $42.85 million and $5.56 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike token can currently be purchased for about $12.49 or 0.00068797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.52 or 0.00563983 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,444.19 or 0.29376981 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike was first traded on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,431,640 tokens. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strike’s official website is strike.org. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

