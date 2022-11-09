SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.06. SunLink Health Systems has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $2.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.88 million for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 4.86%.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; four clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

