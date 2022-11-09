SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.92% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SunPower to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded SunPower from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SunPower from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.81.
SunPower Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average is $19.83. SunPower has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $33.44.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in SunPower by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in SunPower by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SunPower by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SunPower by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SunPower by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 21,721 shares in the last quarter. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About SunPower
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.
