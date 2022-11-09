Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Sunstone Hotel Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 60.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

SHO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 515.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

