Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.00-$11.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.50 billion-$7.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.55 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.64-$2.90 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on SMCI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $137.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Super Micro Computer to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $78.31. 694,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,914. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $85.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.00 and its 200-day moving average is $54.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.39. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,975 shares in the company, valued at $910,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 379.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,586,000 after buying an additional 482,230 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after acquiring an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,035,000 after acquiring an additional 171,335 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,912,000 after acquiring an additional 146,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 299.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 91,960 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

