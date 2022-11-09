Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) PT Lowered to $38.00

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $49.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.22% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Surgery Partners to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.56.
Surgery Partners Trading Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ SGRY opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $63.87. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.40 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day moving average is $33.48.
About Surgery Partners
Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.
