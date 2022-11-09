Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) PT Lowered to $38.00

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $49.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Surgery Partners to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.56.

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $63.87. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.40 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day moving average is $33.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,484,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,776 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 381.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 985,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,513,000 after acquiring an additional 781,126 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 147.0% in the third quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 892,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,876,000 after acquiring an additional 530,910 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 20.4% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,918,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,611,000 after acquiring an additional 325,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 6.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,341,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,566,000 after acquiring an additional 259,325 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

