sUSD (SUSD) Price Down 2.4% This Week

sUSD (SUSD) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. sUSD has a total market cap of $66.33 million and approximately $4.69 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One sUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00005566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.84 or 0.00546540 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,044.45 or 0.28468377 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 67,263,899 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

