Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $28.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 76.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Plug Power from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Plug Power to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

PLUG stock opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.56. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 105.26%. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the third quarter worth $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the second quarter worth $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Plug Power by 124.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Plug Power by 3,363.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Plug Power by 358.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

