Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $28.00

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2022

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUGGet Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 76.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Plug Power from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Plug Power to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

Plug Power Price Performance

PLUG stock opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.56. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUGGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 105.26%. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the third quarter worth $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the second quarter worth $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Plug Power by 124.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Plug Power by 3,363.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Plug Power by 358.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

