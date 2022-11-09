Susquehanna Cuts Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $85.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lumentum to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumentum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $59.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.38. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $58.73 and a twelve month high of $108.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,492 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 465.6% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 930,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,840,000 after purchasing an additional 766,170 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum in the second quarter worth $68,549,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lumentum by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,633,000 after purchasing an additional 53,978 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Lumentum by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,198,000 after purchasing an additional 209,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 576.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,410,000 after purchasing an additional 579,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

