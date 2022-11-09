Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 82.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 965 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,444 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 37.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24.8% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST traded down $2.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $489.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,639,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,321. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $492.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $499.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

