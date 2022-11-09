Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,305 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up approximately 1.7% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 32.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 203.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 46.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 42.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 1.0 %

CMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,819.56.

NYSE CMG traded down $13.82 on Wednesday, hitting $1,375.82. 236,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,156. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,560.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1,464.48. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,895.99. The stock has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

