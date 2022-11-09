Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Invests $742,000 in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,700 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $189,435.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,905.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $189,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,432 shares of company stock worth $8,434,946. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Electronic Arts Stock Down 2.2 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.76.

Electronic Arts stock traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,412,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,925. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $146.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.87.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.68%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

