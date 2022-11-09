Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 9.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 82.8% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 11,723 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $904,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.76. 1,072,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,734. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $60.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Redburn Partners raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.70.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

