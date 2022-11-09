Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Takes $360,000 Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Wealth Management bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $13,814,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 211.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.77.

Shares of SPG traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,739,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,596. The stock has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.86%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

