SVB Leerink Lowers R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Price Target to $16.00

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 123.15% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RCM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on R1 RCM from $35.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on R1 RCM from $30.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.
R1 RCM Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RCM traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.17. The stock had a trading volume of 73,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,040. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $27.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average is $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 21.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,223,742 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $166,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in R1 RCM by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,106,363 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $86,069,000 after acquiring an additional 124,351 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in R1 RCM by 7.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,065,094 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $108,782,000 after acquiring an additional 267,525 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in R1 RCM by 12.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,910,213 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $104,637,000 after acquiring an additional 429,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in R1 RCM by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,395 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $86,579,000 after acquiring an additional 131,878 shares during the last quarter. 49.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.
