SVB Leerink Lowers R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Price Target to $16.00

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 123.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RCM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on R1 RCM from $35.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on R1 RCM from $30.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.17. The stock had a trading volume of 73,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,040. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $27.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average is $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insider Transactions at R1 RCM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On R1 RCM

In related news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $306,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,754,055 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,925,343.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other R1 RCM news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $306,450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 164,754,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,925,343.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $4,996,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,792,221 shares in the company, valued at $69,749,680.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,444,365 shares of company stock worth $317,596,021 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 21.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,223,742 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $166,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in R1 RCM by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,106,363 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $86,069,000 after acquiring an additional 124,351 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in R1 RCM by 7.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,065,094 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $108,782,000 after acquiring an additional 267,525 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in R1 RCM by 12.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,910,213 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $104,637,000 after acquiring an additional 429,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in R1 RCM by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,395 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $86,579,000 after acquiring an additional 131,878 shares during the last quarter. 49.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About R1 RCM

(Get Rating)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.