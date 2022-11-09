SVB Leerink Lowers R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Price Target to $16.00

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCMGet Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 123.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RCM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on R1 RCM from $35.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on R1 RCM from $30.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

R1 RCM Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.17. The stock had a trading volume of 73,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,040. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $27.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average is $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insider Transactions at R1 RCM

In related news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $306,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,754,055 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,925,343.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other R1 RCM news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $306,450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 164,754,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,925,343.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $4,996,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,792,221 shares in the company, valued at $69,749,680.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,444,365 shares of company stock worth $317,596,021 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On R1 RCM

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 21.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,223,742 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $166,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in R1 RCM by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,106,363 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $86,069,000 after acquiring an additional 124,351 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in R1 RCM by 7.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,065,094 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $108,782,000 after acquiring an additional 267,525 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in R1 RCM by 12.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,910,213 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $104,637,000 after acquiring an additional 429,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in R1 RCM by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,395 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $86,579,000 after acquiring an additional 131,878 shares during the last quarter. 49.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

