Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Trading Down 4.9% This Week

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 8th. One Sweat Economy token can currently be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $55.25 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sweat Economy has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.52 or 0.00563983 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,444.19 or 0.29376981 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000326 BTC.

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy’s genesis date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,716,419,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,247,402,844 tokens. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

Sweat Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars.

