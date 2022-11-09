SWK (SWKH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. SWK had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $6.94 million during the quarter.

SWK stock opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. SWK has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.98 million, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $18.15.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in SWK during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. FMR LLC grew its position in SWK by 685.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SWK during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SWK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SWK in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company that focuses on the healthcare sector. It operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. The company provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

