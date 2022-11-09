SWK (SWKH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th.
SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. SWK had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $6.94 million during the quarter.
SWK Stock Performance
SWK stock opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. SWK has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.98 million, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $18.15.
About SWK
SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company that focuses on the healthcare sector. It operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. The company provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.
