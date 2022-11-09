Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SNDX. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

NASDAQ:SNDX traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $22.39. 566,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 12.69 and a quick ratio of 12.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,118.94 and a beta of 1.11. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $26.51.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. As a group, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 25,000 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 66,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $1,615,955.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 25,000 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $626,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 244,156 shares of company stock worth $5,960,777. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 525,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,616,000 after buying an additional 111,574 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $2,539,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $378,000. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

