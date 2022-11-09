Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Syneos Health worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYNH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Syneos Health by 16.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,330 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Syneos Health by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,724,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,185,000 after purchasing an additional 30,725 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Syneos Health by 3.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,902,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,880,000 after purchasing an additional 125,011 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Syneos Health by 33.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,868,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,229,000 after purchasing an additional 723,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Syneos Health by 20.2% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,836,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,337,000 after purchasing an additional 477,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $29.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $104.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Syneos Health Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYNH shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $87.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. William Blair lowered shares of Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.90.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

