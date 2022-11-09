Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $2.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.38 million, a P/E ratio of 200.70 and a beta of 1.27. Sypris Solutions has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $3.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $29.04 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

About Sypris Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,939,000. Institutional investors own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Recommended Stories

