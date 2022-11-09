Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Price Performance
NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $2.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.38 million, a P/E ratio of 200.70 and a beta of 1.27. Sypris Solutions has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $3.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $29.04 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions
About Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
