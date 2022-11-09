T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 157.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,687,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $207,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,336 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 74.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,376,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $359,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,981 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,980,558,000 after purchasing an additional 904,707 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,442,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,427,600,000 after purchasing an additional 900,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,847,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $430,474,000 after purchasing an additional 734,155 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $112.10.

Shares of TROW stock traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.73. 33,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,026. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $222.50.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.11%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

