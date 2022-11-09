Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock Holdings Increased by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,961,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.1% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.15.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -850.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $189.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.18). Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

