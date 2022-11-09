Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Lowered to $147.00 at Cowen

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $185.00 to $147.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TTWO. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $156.15.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $93.57 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $189.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -850.64, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.42.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,961,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

