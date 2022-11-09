Tapestry (TPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Tapestry has set its FY23 guidance at $3.80-3.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $3.80-$3.90 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. Tapestry’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tapestry to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $32.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.96 and its 200-day moving average is $32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $47.05.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

TPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $206,433.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,029.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $206,433.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,029.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,854 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tapestry

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,951 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 9,680.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,956 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,778 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.