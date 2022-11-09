TCW Special Purpose Acquisition (NYSE:TSPQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.94

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 113335 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80.

Institutional Trading of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its stake in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 1,095.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 23,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 307.7% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TCW Special Purpose Acquisition

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the technology, healthcare, and consumer products sectors.

