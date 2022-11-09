TD Securities Cuts SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Price Target to C$34.00

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 81.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SSRM. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$27.50 to C$23.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$28.00.

SSRM stock traded down C$0.04 on Wednesday, hitting C$18.74. 181,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,599. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of C$17.01 and a 1-year high of C$31.00. The stock has a market cap of C$3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$18.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.57.

In other SSR Mining news, Senior Officer Stewart Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.27, for a total transaction of C$98,638.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,121 shares in the company, valued at C$1,737,518.23.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

