TD Securities Raises Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target to C$230.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$220.00 to C$230.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$206.00 to C$229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$216.00 to C$219.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered Intact Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.22.

IFCZF traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.54. 423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.36. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of $123.42 and a 1 year high of $157.48.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

