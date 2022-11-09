Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) VP Cynthia Y. Belak Sells 5,046 Shares

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $2,079,204.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,506.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TDY traded down $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $406.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $364.74 and its 200 day moving average is $383.05. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $325.00 and a 52 week high of $493.97.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teledyne Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,362 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 389,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $184,054,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.