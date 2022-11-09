Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TNYA. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Tenaya Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Tenaya Therapeutics Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TNYA opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.06. The company has a market cap of $75.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.56. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $30.93.

Institutional Trading of Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 539.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM).

