Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given Buy Rating at Global Equities Research

Global Equities Research restated their buy rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC raised Tesla from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on Tesla from $233.33 to $244.33 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $273.10.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Down 2.9 %

TSLA opened at $191.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.26 and a 200-day moving average of $257.54. The company has a market capitalization of $604.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $186.75 and a fifty-two week high of $402.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total transaction of $2,971,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,461,383. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.93, for a total transaction of $7,321,912.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total value of $2,971,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,461,383. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,119,001 shares of company stock worth $2,874,560,178 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $16,444,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 26.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 93.4% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.