Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $196.66

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $196.66 and last traded at $197.92, with a volume of 1603701 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $207.47.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Tesla from $233.33 to $244.33 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Tesla from $333.30 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.10.

Tesla Trading Down 2.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $604.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total value of $843,172,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,617,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,393,668,494.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total value of $843,172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,617,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,393,668,494.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $834,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,223,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,119,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,874,560,178 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $16,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

