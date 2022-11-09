Tevis Investment Management Acquires 407 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,567. The firm has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.24 and its 200-day moving average is $66.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

CTSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

