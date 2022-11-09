Tevis Investment Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Tevis Investment Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,625,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,587,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,269,000 after buying an additional 358,477 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7,520.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 129,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,424,000 after buying an additional 127,547 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,199,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,256,000 after buying an additional 116,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 771,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,677,000 after buying an additional 111,797 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK traded down $3.97 on Wednesday, reaching $169.44. 36,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,819. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $165.89 and a 12 month high of $266.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.68.

