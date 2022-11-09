Tevis Investment Management Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Tevis Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,718 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

Oracle stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.07. 218,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,327,012. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.99 and its 200-day moving average is $71.80. The firm has a market cap of $205.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

