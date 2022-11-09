Tevis Investment Management Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 101.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,832 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 1.3% of Tevis Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Comcast by 19.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 719,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,674,000 after purchasing an additional 119,226 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 14.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 112,975 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 14,046 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 75,180 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 29.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.66. 691,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,706,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $54.59. The company has a market cap of $136.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.52.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Macquarie lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

