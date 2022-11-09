Tevis Investment Management Has $1.55 Million Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the period. DuPont de Nemours comprises approximately 1.5% of Tevis Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 33,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 371.5% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.62.

DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,477. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.97. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

