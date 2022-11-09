Tevis Investment Management Has $448,000 Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Tevis Investment Management raised its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 9,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2,038.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 27,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $1,745,516.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,636,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 27,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $1,745,516.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,636,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 7,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $464,993.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,403,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,202 shares of company stock worth $2,588,310. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GWRE traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.78. 39,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,605. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.67. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $128.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GWRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Guidewire Software from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.56.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

