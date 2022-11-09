Tevis Investment Management Increases Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Tevis Investment Management increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for 1.8% of Tevis Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 75,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at $13,666,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 22.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 19,357 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 122,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $771,000. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,068,734. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $79.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.04.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

