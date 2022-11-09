Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises about 3.4% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $39,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 44.4% during the second quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 37,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after buying an additional 11,469 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $3,564,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 23.3% during the second quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.26.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $165.76. 71,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,820,039. The company has a market capitalization of $150.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $199.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.10 and a 200 day moving average of $165.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.99%.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

