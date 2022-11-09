Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in American Electric Power by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $89.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.91. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 64.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.90.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.